JavaScript Numbers: Properties and Methods by Coursera Project Network

4.9
stars
16 ratings

About the Course

In this beginning-level project you will work with the number data type, and with properties and methods that apply to numbers. You will use Notepad++ to write JavaScript code and the Chrome browser to view your results. For a JavaScript programmer, understanding how to deal with variables that contain numbers is a prerequisite for any kind of number processing – even something as simple as accepting a number from a prompt() method and using it in a calculation. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
