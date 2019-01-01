Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Numbers: Properties and Methods by Coursera Project Network
4.9
stars
16 ratings
About the Course
In this beginning-level project you will work with the number data type, and with properties and methods that apply to numbers. You will use Notepad++ to write JavaScript code and the Chrome browser to view your results. For a JavaScript programmer, understanding how to deal with variables that contain numbers is a prerequisite for any kind of number processing – even something as simple as accepting a number from a prompt() method and using it in a calculation.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....