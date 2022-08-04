Kotlin para Principiantes: Datos y Expresiones Condicionales
Aprenderás a crear proyectos Kotlin usando IntelliJ IDEA
Diferenciarás entre distintos tipos de datos en Kotlin
Crearás una App usando condicionales, clases y funciones
En este curso basado en un proyecto y de 1 hora de duración, aprenderás a trabajar con diferentes tipos de datos en Kotlin que podrás ingresar directamente a la consola de IntelliJ IDEA para generar textos que se completan de manera automática con la información ingresada. En el proceso practicarás usando variables, datos, funciones, clases, objetos, constructores y la consola para ingresar datos y visualizar los resultados finales. IntelliJ IDEA es un Entorno de Desarrollo Integrado o IDE por sus siglas en inglés que nos permite trabajar con lenguajes como Kotlin o Java que se ejecutan en el entorno de la maquina virtual de java.
Kotlin
IntelliJ IDEA
Android Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción
Variables y Datos
Condicionales - Evalúa datos ingresados por el usuario
Práctica condicionales
Clases - Crear un objeto de Persona con diferentes propiedades
Crea objetos para imprimir la carta con los datos ingresados
Finalizar - Carta de amor y carta de saludo
