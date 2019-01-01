Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leverage Attention Management to Facilitate Meetings in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to leverage attention management tools to facilitate meetings and ensure focus on high-priority items.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience utilizing attention management features and visualizing priorities in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....