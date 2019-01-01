Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux: User Ownership and Permissions for DevOps by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux: User Ownership and Permissions for DevOps, you will be creating users and groups. You will learn how to create users, assign them to or deassign them from different groups. You will also be setting up groups and learning how to modify user details and group details. You will then move on to our activity which is setting up a private system folder which will only be able to be accessed by a specific set of users assigned to a particular group. You will go through adding and removing permissions and you will see the effects of restrictions before overcoming them.
This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also.
This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of the Linux/Unix command line and Unix crud practices in computer science....