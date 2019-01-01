Learner Reviews & Feedback for Look Mock Analyze to Find Strengths & Weaknesses in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to leverage a Look Mock Analyze analysis to understand what customers want and learn from product designs that have already been tested.
To complete the Look Mock Analyze to Identify Strengths and Weaknesses in Miro project, you will gain hands-on experience identifying opportunities for improvements and design features that resonate with customers in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....