Make an Action Bar with C# in Unity Part 2 - Visual Effects by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Action bars are more than just a mechanic in a game. They're also quite prominent on the screen and usually contain vivid icons and indicators that provide important feedback to the player. That's why mechanics alone can't create a truly useful action bar. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll add artwork and visual effects to your action bar. You'll learn how to add simple particle effects and write C# scripts to play these effects on demand. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - UI Toolkit - Particle Effects - Basic C# code This is Part 2 of a 2-part series on creating an action bar for a Unity game. Part 1 covers creating the action bar from scratch, concentrating on the functionality, while this part focuses on form. This series also makes use of the tropical island-themed Unity project created in Create Animation Transitions in Unity (Intro to Animation 2). This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
