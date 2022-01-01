Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manage Azure Blob Storage Lifecycle by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In Azure Blob Storage, you pay for the storage that blobs take up and the tier that they are stored in. For instance, blobs that are stored in the Hot tier are the most expensive and can be accessed directly, and blobs in the Archive tier are the least expensive and take a while to be accessed. This tiered system is great and works well when you actively move your blobs to the appropriate tiers. Azure Blob Storage lifecycle management makes this easier by automatically moving blobs or deleting them based on rules.
In this beginner-level guided project "Manage Azure Blob Storage Lifecycle”, you will create a resource group and set up a storage account, you will learn how to manually transfer blobs to different tiers, and eventually how to move them automatically and thus make the process easier.
The requirement for this project is having an active Azure account and an active Azure subscription. In the first task you will be given instructions on how to sign up for both....