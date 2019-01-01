Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manage Idea Generation with Brainwriting in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to team idea generation with brainwriting techniques in Miro.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying guided brainstorming strategies to create a brainwriting visualization through in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....