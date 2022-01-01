Mapa de empatía en Miro
Aprenderás a utilizar mapas de empatía para entender mejor a tus clientes
Aprender acerca de la herramienta de Miro
Aprenderás a desarrollar un workshop de empatía en Miro
Gracias a este curso aprenderás a desarrollar un mapa de empatía en Miro. Miro es una herramienta que te permite utilizar pizarras virtuales infinitas y a colaborar en tiempo real con todo tu equipo, independientemente de donde se encuentren. Para ello, te guiaremos desde cero para que aprendas que es un mapa de empatía, como puede ayudarte a entender mejor a tu cliente objetivo y a como desarrollarlo con algunos casos de uso real. Después avanzaremos con Miro, desde el manejo básico, la utilización de plantillas, hasta funcionalidades avanzadas y desarrollo de workshops de empatía en Miro. Finalmente desarrollarás un proyecto de principio a fin donde utilices todo lo aprendido acerca del mapa de empatía y de Miro.
desarrollo de producto
mapa de empatia
Entrepreneurship
Miro
Fundamentos del mapa de empatía
Desarrollo del mapa de empatía
Fundamentos de Miro
Ejercicio Práctico. Desarrollo de un tablero en Miro
Funcionalidades avanzadas de Miro
Mapa de empatía colaborativo en Miro
Ejercicio Práctico. Mapa de empatía en Miro
Workshop colaborativo de experiencia de usuario con Miro
Cumulative Challenge. Workshop de empatía
