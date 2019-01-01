Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master the Bezier Pen Tool in Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll get comfortable using Inkscape’s Bezier curves and straight lines tool, otherwise known as the Bezier pen tool. Inkscape, a free vector graphics program, allows you to build graphics with clear lines, vivid colors, and the flexibility to resize again and again—all while keeping the best image quality.
The Bezier pen tool is an important part of Inkscape because it allows you to make customized paths and objects with a few clicks. You’ll get comfortable with the pen’s toolbar options, drawing straight and curved paths, creating open and closed paths, and editing those paths.
To build these skills, you’ll practice creating some basic shapes, including straight lines, circles, and a heart symbol. Then you’ll draw a more complex shape: the pen tool icon!
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....