Chevron Left
Back to Master How to Manage Linux Applications

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master How to Manage Linux Applications by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Print, manage and kill Linux processes using the terminal, Use job control to postpone the execution of jobs and regain it, and automate the specific script at a specific time using crontab. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder