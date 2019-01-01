Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master Shadow in Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to add shadow to objects in Inkscape. Inkscape, a free and open-source vector graphics program, offers lots of ways to add shadow to your objects. Shadows add depth and dimension, and it can be surprising how much life an object can have once shadow and light effects are applied.
To create shadow in Inkscape, you will practice working with vector graphics tools in Inkscape, then add shadow using three different methods.
You’ll start by creating a drop shadow with Inkscape’s built-in drop shadow panel, then use more customizable tools like interpolate and gradient tools. These will add increasing levels of complexity to shadows in Inkscape.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....