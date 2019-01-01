Chevron Left
Back to Desplegando un modelo de visión computacional con Azure ML

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Desplegando un modelo de visión computacional con Azure ML by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

En este proyecto, vamos a crear un modelo de visión computacional utilizando Azure Machine Learning, luego desplegarlo para finalmente poder consumirlo....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder