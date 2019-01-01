Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object-Pooling with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn about the concept of object-pooling and its benefits in game-design. You'll learn how to write a simple class that will instantiate and store GameObjects for repeated reuse. You'll write methods that will allow the activation, return and recycling of the objects, to greatly improve memory and CPU efficiency of your games.
The guided project will introduce you to the following coding concepts:
- Instantiating, activating, repositioning and deactivating GameObjects
- Pooling GameObjects in Queues
- Spawning GameObjects from Pools...