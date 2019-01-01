Chevron Left
Back to Facilitate Organized Online Dialogue with Considerit

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Facilitate Organized Online Dialogue with Considerit by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Why is it so hard to participate in fruitful online dialogues, especially with dozens or hundreds of participants? Why do we so easily get caught up on divisive topics and opinions, instead of building up on each other perspectives? One may argue that the tools often used for such discussions (i.e., social media) are, by design, biased toward polarizing discourse. Therefore, this project presents Considerit, a digital tool for "civil, organized, and efficient online dialogue". While participating in and creating a forum on Considerit you will experience its capacity to handle nuances of complex discussions, as well as for visually summarizing what a community thinks about a specific statement, and why. So join us with an idea for a forum you would like to create and some perspectives around the future of life on planet Earth!...
