Chevron Left
Back to Organize an event with Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Organize an event with Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project, you will be able to organize an event on Canva, using the various graphic design tools offered by the platform. You will design amazing digital content and print products that will help you organize, plan and promote events of any kind successfully. The intended audience for this project is beginners, with little or no graphic design experience. It will enable persons and small businesses to organize any kind of event by creating astonishing graphic designs....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder