Learner Reviews & Feedback for Parametrize Queries to Protect Against Injections with Java by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will be able to build a simple PostgreSQL database, we will interact with this simple database by creating a simple Java application that will use parameterized queries so as to prevent SQL injection attacks by using various well known methods that are widely used in the industry to protect against SQL injection attacks. This is an intermediate level project for developers and software engineers that work in the tech industry , who have an interest in further developing their knowledge of Java in software development and creating secure backend systems. we will be using Java as it offers various methods to protect the system from SQL injections...