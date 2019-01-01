برنامج تنبيه سطح المكتب باستخدام Python: إشعارات Covid-19
استخراج البيانات من الانترنت و معالجتها باستخدام python
صناعة اشعارات خاصة و اظهارها علي سطح المكتب الشخصي
فى نهاية هذا المشروع ، سوف تكون قادرًا على أن تصنع إشعارات مخصصة لل desktop بتاعك باستخدام Python. و هتعرف تستخدم بطريقه مفيده مكتبات Python مختلفه عشان تقدر تطلع بيانات من الانترنت و تقوم بمعالجتها و بعد كده تقدمها ك إشعارات. في المشروع ده هتعمل اخبار COVID-19 ك إشعارات عشان تبقى دايما عارف كل حاجه جديده اول باول. لغة Python هي من اسهل لغات البرمجه اللي سهل انك تقدر توصلها عشان ال Syntax بتاعها سهل و بسهوله تقدر تستخدمها لانها مشابهة للغة العادية. بنستخدمها في برامج الـ machine learning و ال data science بشكل كبير جدا. وهما من أكبر التطبيقات اللي في تركيز عليها دلوقتي في مجال الـ computer science. كلغة python ليها دعم كبير اوي من شركات زي Facebook و Amazon. وعلى وجه أخص ف Google هي اكتر شركه بتدعم استخدامها لكل المبرمجين و المهندسين. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
Software Development
Python Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
بنهاية المهمة 1، هتقدر تفتح و تستخدم ملفات spyder و تعمل import لل libraries اللي محتاجها. كمان هتقدر تستخلص البيانات من الإنترنت باستخدام requests library
بنهاية المهمة 2، هتقدر تتعامل مع datatypes زي json و dictionary و هتقدر تعالجهم باستخدام ال functions الخاصة بيهم.
بنهاية المهمة 3، هتقدر تستخدم ال plyer library عشان تعمل اشعارات خاصة بيك وتبينها على الشاشة.
بنهاية المهمة 4، هتقدر تستخدم ال date time و ال time modules عشان تزود خصائص أكتر و مميزات للإشعارات الخاصة بك.
بنهاية المهمة 5، هتقدر تعمل run للتطبيق بتاعك علي هيئة background process كمان هتتعلم ازاي تحمل ال libraries الغير ذاتية الدمج مع python.
