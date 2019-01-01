Learner Reviews & Feedback for Personal Desktop Notifier in Python: Covid-19 notifications by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create personalized Desktop notifications using python. You will be able to effectively use different python libraries to fetch data from the internet, process the data, and present the data as notifications. In this project, we will make a Covid-19 news notification to help to be always updated about the current situation.
Python language is one of the most accessible programming languages available because of Its simplified syntax that gives emphasis on natural language. It is highly used in machine learning and data science applications which are some of the biggest trends in computer science right now. It is also supported by many corporations such as Facebook and Amazon. It is specially adapted by Google making it the number one choice for many programmers and engineers.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....