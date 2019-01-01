Learner Reviews & Feedback for PEST Analysis with Service Blueprints in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to conduct a PEST analysis that considers all components of service to gain intelligence on how internal and external factors impact an organization’s performance.
To conduct a PEST Analysis with Service Blueprints in Miro, you will gain hands-on experience examining political, economic, socio-cultural, and technological influences upon performance in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....