About the Course
In this course, you will complete a postage estimator application and learn these intermediate level Scala topics: abstract classes and traits, enumeration, singleton object, companion object and factory methods, case object. At the end of this class, you will have gained a deeper understanding of Scala and apply it to application development.
Prerequisite: Basic level knowledge of Scala, such as basic object-oriented programming
Helpful but not required: Experience with any modern programming languages such as Java, JavaScript, C++, Swift or Kotlin....