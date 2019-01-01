Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predict Career Longevity for NBA Rookies using Scikit-learn by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply data analysis to predict career longevity for NBA Rookie using python. Determining whether a player’s career will flourish or not became a science based on the player’s stats. Throughout the project, you will be able to analyze players’ stats and build your own binary classification model using Scikit-learn to predict if the NBA rookie will last for 5 years in the league if provided with some stats such as Games played, assists, steals and turnovers …. etc.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....