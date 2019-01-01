Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply data analysis to predict career longevity for NBA Rookie using python. Determining whether a player’s career will flourish or not became a science based on the player’s stats. Throughout the project, you will be able to analyze players’ stats and build your own binary classification model using Scikit-learn to predict if the NBA rookie will last for 5 years in the league if provided with some stats such as Games played, assists, steals and turnovers …. etc. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
