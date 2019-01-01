Learner Reviews & Feedback for Prefabs, Nested Prefabs and Variants in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Managing assets in a game can be complicated and confusing. Even for small projects, maintaining consistency of assets across multiple levels is difficult and time-consuming. To help with this task, Unity allows saving of prefabricated objects, or "Prefabs."
In this project, we will explore the power and convenience of Prefabs. We will create a simple "capsule bot," made of primitive objects, and explore how prefabs, with overrides and a special prefab mode, make asset-duplication and reconfiguration simple. We will then explore prefab variants, which inherit from a parent prefab, and nested prefabs that are compound objects made of many child-prefabs.
(There is no coding in this guided project.)...