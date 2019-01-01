Learner Reviews & Feedback for Process Data with Microsoft Azure Synapse Link for Cosmo DB by Microsoft
About the Course
In the past, performing traditional analytical workloads with Azure Cosmos DB has been a challenge. ETL mechanisms to migrate data from Cosmos DB to platforms more suited to performing analytics on data exist, but are a challenge to develop and maintain.
Azure Synapse Link for Cosmos DB addresses the needs to perform analytics over our transactional data without impacting our transactional workloads.
This is made possible through the Azure Cosmos DB Analytical store, which allows us to sync our transactional data into an isolated column store without us having to develop and manage complex ETL jobs, providing us with near real-time analytical capability on our data. In this project we will step through the process of configuring the services and process data using the Microsoft Azure Synapse Link for Cosmo DB.
