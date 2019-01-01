Learner Reviews & Feedback for Program Automation of devices using Packet Tracer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build and configure smart home devices using Packet Tracer. In this project, you will get an introduction to the Packet Tracer and the different components available in Packet Tracer. You will learn to configure a basic topology where you will write a simple python program on the single board computer to turn the led on and off using a switch. You will learn to build a complex topology where you will program the SBC board to connect and automate multiple home devices such as webcam, lamp, window, doors, and fans. You will also learn to simulate the topology to get the results of automation in Packet Tracer.
Basics of Python programming are recommended.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....