Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quantitative Text Analysis and Evaluating Lexical Style in R by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn about the concept of lexical style in textual analysis in R. You will know how to load and pre-process a data set of text documents by converting the data set into a corpus and document feature matrix. You will know how to calculate the type to token ration which evaluates the level of complexity of a text, and know how to isolate terms of particular lexical interest in a text and visualize the variation in frequency of such terms in texts over time....