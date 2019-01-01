Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quantitative Text Analysis and Measures of Readability in R by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to load textual data into R and turn it into a corpus object. You will also understand the concept of measures of readability in textual analysis. You will know how to estimate the level of readability of a text document or corpus of documents using a number of different readability metrics and how to plot the variation in readability levels in a text document corpus over time at the document and paragraph level.
This project is aimed at beginners who have a basic familiarity with the statistical programming language R and the RStudio environment, or people with a small amount of experience who would like to learn how to measure the readability of textual data....