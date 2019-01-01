Chevron Left
Back to Quantitative Text Analysis and Textual Similarity in R

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quantitative Text Analysis and Textual Similarity in R by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn about the concept of document similarity in textual analysis in R. You will know how to load and pre-process a data set of text documents by converting the data set into a corpus and document feature matrix. You will know how to calculate the cosine similarity between documents and explore and plot the output of your calculation....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder