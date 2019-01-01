Learner Reviews & Feedback for Query a Database Table with SQL in LibreOffice Base by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have written SQL queries to retrieve data from a database table in LibreOffice Base. While Base includes a WYSIWYG query utility, learning to access data using SQL provides an additional measure of control over the data retrieval process. In addition, SQL skills can be applied across a variety of relational database management systems in addition to LibreOffice Base.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....