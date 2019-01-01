Learner Reviews & Feedback for Add Ragdoll Effect to a Character in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Unity Physics is a great mechanic that simulates real-life physics into a character within a Scene. One entertaining effect in some games is the "ragdoll" effect, usually activated when a player or NPC dies or is thrown into the air. Traditionally, it is a complicated matter to set up a ragdoll, but Unity has created a Ragdoll Wizard that makes the process quite straightforward.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you will create a ragdoll pirate that flops in a heap, to the delight of the players of your game! You'll learn about the basics of Unity's Ragdoll Wizard, including configuring colliders, joints and physic materials for a more-realistic Ragdoll effect. You'll also learn the C# code required to toggle the effect with a key-press.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
-Ragdoll Wizard
-Physics Debugger
-Collider
-Character Joint
-Physic Material
-Basic C#...