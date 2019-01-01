Chevron Left
Back to Add Ragdoll Effect to a Character in Unity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Add Ragdoll Effect to a Character in Unity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Unity Physics is a great mechanic that simulates real-life physics into a character within a Scene. One entertaining effect in some games is the "ragdoll" effect, usually activated when a player or NPC dies or is thrown into the air. Traditionally, it is a complicated matter to set up a ragdoll, but Unity has created a Ragdoll Wizard that makes the process quite straightforward. In this one-hour, project-based course, you will create a ragdoll pirate that flops in a heap, to the delight of the players of your game! You'll learn about the basics of Unity's Ragdoll Wizard, including configuring colliders, joints and physic materials for a more-realistic Ragdoll effect. You'll also learn the C# code required to toggle the effect with a key-press. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: -Ragdoll Wizard -Physics Debugger -Collider -Character Joint -Physic Material -Basic C#...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder