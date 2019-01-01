Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use React with Express to build a Web Application by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will use React with Express to build a Web Application that consumes JSON data from an existing Express API.
Often, a dynamic web application consists of many different technologies and programming languages. Creating a web application with NodeJS, Express, and React allows the developer to use JavaScript throughout the stack with a focus on the logic rather than the language.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....