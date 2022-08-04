Learner Reviews & Feedback for Javascript for Beginners: Primitive Data Types by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Javascript for Beginners: Primitive Data Types
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Javascript Fundamentals: Primitive data types, you will write your own Javascript code to better understand how primitive data types are used to create Javascript programs. You will learn the core concepts of some of the most common data types in Javascript. You will use numbers, manipulated strings and distinguish the difference between primitive and non-primitive values. Further, you will apply this knowledge to write conditional statements to discover how we utilise primitive data types to achieve real programming goals....