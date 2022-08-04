Chevron Left
Back to Javascript for Beginners: Primitive Data Types

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Javascript for Beginners: Primitive Data Types by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Javascript for Beginners: Primitive Data Types In this 1-hour long project-based course on Javascript Fundamentals: Primitive data types, you will write your own Javascript code to better understand how primitive data types are used to create Javascript programs. You will learn the core concepts of some of the most common data types in Javascript. You will use numbers, manipulated strings and distinguish the difference between primitive and non-primitive values. Further, you will apply this knowledge to write conditional statements to discover how we utilise primitive data types to achieve real programming goals....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder