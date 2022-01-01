Learner Reviews & Feedback for React - Fundamentals of state management in class components by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this course you will have a solid grasp of state management fundamentals in React applications using the setState() utility in class components. We will start by focusing on the core concepts of state management reinforced by code examples which start off simple to drill the concepts, then we will go deeper into understanding the asynchronous nature of the setState() method, and how we can work with this to achieve what we want.
This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with React and state management in general, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React....