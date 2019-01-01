Learner Reviews & Feedback for Save Game Settings with PlayerPrefs in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use Unity's built-in Player Preferences to store, load, and reset your game's data. You'll learn the different ways in creating clean code when it comes to manipulating the game's data, using Inheritance and Abstraction. You'll also learn the types of data Player Prefs consider and how we can use them to expand the data to manipulate.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Player Preferences
- Inheritance
- Abstraction
This project also makes use of the sci fi-themed Unity project created in Create UI in Unity Part 3 - Settings Menu. This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....