Learner Reviews & Feedback for Save and Load Files with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to save and load text files using C#'s System.IO Library. You'll also learn how to obfuscate a text file using a simple pseudo-encryption algorithm.
The guided project will introduce you to the following coding concepts:
- Basic File Handling
- JSON Format
- XOR Pseudo-cypher
This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "Save a Dynamic Scene with C# in Unity" and "Encrypt and Decrypt Files with C# in Unity" courses.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....