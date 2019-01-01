Chevron Left
Back to Save and Load Files with C# in Unity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Save and Load Files with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to save and load text files using C#'s System.IO Library. You'll also learn how to obfuscate a text file using a simple pseudo-encryption algorithm. The guided project will introduce you to the following coding concepts: - Basic File Handling - JSON Format - XOR Pseudo-cypher This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "Save a Dynamic Scene with C# in Unity" and "Encrypt and Decrypt Files with C# in Unity" courses. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder