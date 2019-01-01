Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Sentiment Analysis in R with quanteda by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project, you will learn how to import textual data stored in raw text files into R, turn these files into a corpus (a collection of textual documents), and tokenize the text all using the R software package quanteda. You will then learn how to check for words with positive or negative sentiment within the text, and how to plot the proportion of use for these words over time, while stratifying by a third variable. You will also learn how to carry out a targeted sentiment analysis by looking for words with a positive or negative sentiment that are adjacent to relevant keywords or phrases, and how to compare the results of a targeted sentiment analysis with the results of a generic analysis....