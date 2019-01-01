Learner Reviews & Feedback for Set up your dev environment for MERN developers on Linux by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will set up your development environment for MERN web developers on Linux.
Often, a dynamic web application consists of many different technologies and programming languages. Creating a web application with NodeJS, Express, and React allows the developer to use JavaScript throughout the stack with a focus on the logic rather than the language. In this project we will focus on installation and setup, rather that the code itself. This will allow you to use the same scaffolding approach for your future MERN applications.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....