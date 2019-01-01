Learner Reviews & Feedback for Simple NEWS Reader Android Application Using okhttp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project we will create a simple NEWS reader application. We are going to use okhttp to fetch JSON data from a NEWS API, we are going to parse the data and show them in a recyclerview in Android. During this project we will learn how to make a http request using okhttp library, we are going to learn to how to download an image in android and put it in an imageview using Picasso library. Also we will learn how to work with recyclerview in android....