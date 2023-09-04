In this project-based course, you will learn the concepts of Smart Contracts, including their purpose, benefits, and limitations. You will also learn the basics of Solidity programming language for developing Smart Contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. You will learn to create a lottery application and deploy it on the testnet. Additionally, you will get to use the MetaMask wallet and learn how to obtain test Sepolia faucets. This will give you a real-world experience of the entire process of deploying Smart Contracts onto the blockchain. This course is ideal for developers, entrepreneurs, or anyone interested in learning the basics of Smart Contracts, Solidity programming language, and deploying Smart Contracts onto the Ethereum blockchain. Knowledge of Blockchain and understanding of at least one programming language is required
Smart Contracts with Solidity: Create an Ethereum contract
Taught in English
2,044 already enrolled
Included with
Guided Project
(63 reviews)
What you'll learn
Comprehend the fundamentals of the Solidity programming language and setup Remix IDE and MetaMask wallet
Build a simple lottery smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain using the Solidity programming language.
Obtain test sepolia faucets and use MetaMask wallet needed for the smart contract deployment
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
(63 reviews)
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Setup Remix IDE and MetaMask wallet
Work with Variables and Constructors in Solidity
Work with Functions and Data types in Solidity
Demonstrate your understanding of working with variables and functions within Solidity
Create a Lottery Smart Contract using Solidity- Part I
Create a Lottery Smart Contract using Solidity- Part II
Obtain Test Sepolia Faucets on the MetaMask wallet
Deploy the Contract on the Testnet
Modify the Smart Contract that requires at least 3 participants to take part in a lottery game and deploy the contract on the testnet
9 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 63
63 reviews
- 5 stars
68.25%
- 4 stars
26.98%
- 3 stars
3.17%
- 2 stars
1.58%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Sep 3, 2023
Reviewed on Aug 10, 2023
Reviewed on Jan 17, 2024
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.