Coursera Project Network
Smart Contracts with Solidity: Create an Ethereum contract
Coursera Project Network

Smart Contracts with Solidity: Create an Ethereum contract

Taught in English

Priya Jha

Instructor: Priya Jha

2,044 already enrolled

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
1.5 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning
4.6

(63 reviews)

What you'll learn

  • Comprehend the fundamentals of the Solidity programming language and setup Remix IDE and MetaMask wallet

  • Build a simple lottery smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain using the Solidity programming language.

  • Obtain test sepolia faucets and use MetaMask wallet needed for the smart contract deployment

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and Setup Remix IDE and MetaMask wallet

  2. Work with Variables and Constructors in Solidity

  3. Work with Functions and Data types in Solidity

  4. Demonstrate your understanding of working with variables and functions within Solidity

  5. Create a Lottery Smart Contract using Solidity- Part I

  6. Create a Lottery Smart Contract using Solidity- Part II

  7. Obtain Test Sepolia Faucets on the MetaMask wallet

  8. Deploy the Contract on the Testnet

  9. Modify the Smart Contract that requires at least 3 participants to take part in a lottery game and deploy the contract on the testnet

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (6 ratings)
Priya Jha
Coursera Project Network
33 Courses46,876 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

AH
4

Reviewed on Sep 3, 2023

MM
5

Reviewed on Aug 10, 2023

SV
5

Reviewed on Jan 17, 2024

