SOLID Programming: Open-Closed Principle in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Programming of any kind, including in game-development, can get complicated as the size and scope of a project increase. Investigating bugs and expanding the code with new functionality can be almost impossible if the code-structure is not well-thought-out.
In this one-hour, project-based course, we will cover the second principle of "SOLID" programming: Open-Closed Principle ("OCP") states that a class should be open for extension but closed for modification. It sounds like a contradiction, but it will allow us to add functionality to our sample game without touching existing code. In the project, we will create some "typical" code that is fairly common in game-development, and then restructure it to become compliant with OCP.
This project is part two of a five-part series on SOLID Programming principles, which are:
- Single Responsibility
- Open-Closed (this guided project)
- Liskov's Substitution
- Interface Segregation
- Dependency Inversion
Each of these guided projects stands on its own, but for a full understanding of good coding practices, completing all five guided projects (in order) is recommended....