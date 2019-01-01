Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sort Arrays with JavaScript Methods by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have gained practical experience in sorting the elements in an array using a JavaScript method. You will learn to reorder the elements in an array using specific techniques based on whether the element values are numbers, letters, mixed-case letters, or objects.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....