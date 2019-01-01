Chevron Left
Back to Streamline User Experience Flow with Sitemaps in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Streamline User Experience Flow with Sitemaps in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to design a user experience sitemap that streamlines user experience flow by providing a clear path for customers to access your organization’s value proposition. To do this you will gain hands-on experience working in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork where you will exercise visual thinking to create a logic flow between web pages that is easy for users and search engines to follow. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder