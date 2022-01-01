Tabulando funciones trigonométricas con Python
En la matemática escolar es importante abordar varias perspectivas y técnicas para asimilar los conceptos matemáticos, realizar procedimientos con entendimiento e interpretar los resultados. Por ejemplo, las funciones matemáticas pueden ser estudiadas mediante expresiones algebraicas y trascendentes y representadas en listas, tablas y gráficas. En este proyecto guiado aprenderás a programar interfaces interactivas para explorar tablas de funciones trigonométricas. El proyecto está dirigido a los docentes de la escuela secundaria con conocimientos básicos de programación de computadoras, tales como operaciones aritméticas y sentencias condicionales. Utilizarás el lenguaje Python 3.9 en Jupyter Notebook con interfaces de ipywidgets, arreglos numéricos de Numpy y tablas de pandas para realizar tareas de análisis y de programación mediante guías en vídeos y en un cuaderno de prácticas que incluye enlaces a recursos informáticos y matemáticos. Los vídeos duran aproximadamente una hora y las tareas requieren dedicar alrededor de dos horas. Al finalizar el proyecto estarás en capacidad de programar interfaces básicas para ayudar a los estudiantes a descubrir propiedades y patrones matemáticos en las tablas de funciones trigonométricas. Nota: los proyectos guiados de la serie "Explorando/Descubriendo/Tabulando/Graficando funciones ... con Python" contienen varias tareas similares para que puedan ser elegidos independientemente y solo los necesarios.
Funciones trigonométricas
Programación de computadoras
Python Programming
Interfaces interactivas
Matemática
Explora funciones trigonométricas
Analiza funciones trigonométricas
Práctica opcional: Tabula más funciones trigonométricas
Diseña interfaces interactivas
Programa una interfaz de exploración
Práctica opcional: Crea una función de exploración
Simplifica el diseño de las interfaces
Edita un cuaderno de prácticas
Cuestionario opcional: Comprueba y aplica tus aprendizajes
Desafío opcional: Cambia la orientación de la tabla
