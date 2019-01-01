Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test Accessibility of your Design with A11ygator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will use a free product called A11ygator to test a website for accessibility. An accessible website is one that is usable for everyone, including those with disabilities. Testing a website’s accessibility is important since ensuring that a website is accessible is often required by law. An accessible website benefits everyone—users and businesses—by improving the overall user experience.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....