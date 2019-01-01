Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test Your Build in the Debugger with IntelliJ IDEA by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours guided project. You will learn how to use the debugger in IntelliJ IDEA to test the builds of your code. Topics covered include using the integrated debugger, break points, stepping, watches, modifying the execution flow, and object examination. Basic development experience including working with objects in Java with IntelliJ IDEA is required as a prerequisite....