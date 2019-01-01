Learner Reviews & Feedback for Text file Input/Output in Java by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn to use text files for input/output in Java. You will also learn to read and write structured data to and from a text file. Finally, we will create a student scorecard and learn to do some basic statistics on data present in a text file. Text File Input/Output is necessary to store data on the hard-disk in order to keep it even after your program execution ends or the computer switches off....