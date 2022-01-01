Learner Reviews & Feedback for Twitter API: Mining Data using Orange Data Mining Platform by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one hour long project, you will mine, analyze and visualize various trending tweets using Word Cloud, Heat map, Document Map and perform sentiment analysis using Orange. Orange is an open-source data visualization, machine learning and data mining toolkit. Without any prior programming experience, Orange allows you to mine Twitter. If you are a corporate employee, marketer, or even a student who wants to explore how to mine tweets, Orange is the best platform for it.
We will begin this guided project by creating a Twitter developer account and applying for elevated access. We will create an app within the Twitter developer portal and get its API keys and then use these API keys to connect to Orange data mining software. We will fetch tweets about trending topics and create a Word-cloud for text visualization and Documents map to get Geo-location data about trending tweets. In the final tasks, we will perform sentiment analysis and explore the emotions behind each tweet using the Tweet Profiler widget. We will also create a Heat-map to understand the overall sentiment of a trending topic.
In order to complete this project successfully, you need a Twitter account....