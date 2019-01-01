Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Menus to Process Simple Personal Data in JavaFX by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will create a simple GUI application that uses two menus to process simple personal details in JavaFX framework. A template program is provided that contains labels, text fields, and radio buttons with simple personal details. You will then create and add two menus to the GUI. When the item on the first menu is selected the entered personal details will be displayed. When the item on the second menu is selected, the background color of the screen will change....