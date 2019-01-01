Chevron Left
When you are creating or reviewing webpages for UX Design there are tools available to help you that also allow you to collaborate. In this project, you will work with Pastel to learn how to review webpages for UX Design. You will have hands-on opportunities in this project with a practice task and a cumulative challenge activity that is optional and ungraded but will build your confidence in using Pastel....
