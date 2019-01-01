Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Collaborate for Version-Control in Unity 2021 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Version-Control is vital in any software-development project. Even when working alone, it's important to be able to retrieve previous version of files or even a previous status of the whole project, in case of corruption or simply making too many bad choices to undo with Ctrl+Z.
Unity Collaborate is a free tool that helps manage updates and keep track of file-versions. It's free for teams of up to three people, is integrated in the Unity Editor and has a browser-based Dashboard for a top-level view.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up and use Collaborate in Unity. You'll activate Collaborate for your project, commit changes, roll back to an earlier project state, revert individual files to earlier versions and even selectively edit inside files to decide which changes to keep or roll back.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Unity Collaborate
- Unity Dashboard
- SourceGear DiffMerge...